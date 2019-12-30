Gamez & More moving out

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A business owner tells KIMT the move could hurt his business.

Gamez & More is a store at the Apache Mall - and it's in the exact location the museum is set to move into.

The owner says he is devastated he will have to pack up a store he has operated for 8 years.

"They could have taken Herberger's instead of our location and made something bigger and still included us. The mall needs a game store, it needs for everybody of all ages to actually come and have a great time," Thompson said.

Gamez & More will be moving out of the mall on Jan. 31.