Gamez & More moving out

While the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester might be excited about their move, not everyone is.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

A business owner tells KIMT the move could hurt his business. 

Gamez & More is a store at the Apache Mall - and it's in the exact location the museum is set to move into. 

The owner says he is devastated he will have to pack up a store he has operated for 8 years. 

"They could have taken Herberger's instead of our location and made something bigger and still included us. The mall needs a game store, it needs for everybody of all ages to actually come and have a great time," Thompson said. 

Gamez & More will be moving out of the mall on Jan. 31. 

