Gamehaven Park Could Get More Funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Gamehaven Park, one of the newest parks, could be getting some exciting redevelopments.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commissions is moving forward with a recommendation to give a million dollars to the park for redevelopments. The new enhancements could be more appealing to visitors all year round -- they would range from prairie restoration to disc golf and cross country ski trails.

Randy, a mountain biker is hoping they will make the trails better for cyclists.

"Maybe in the winter time they'll pack it better for the mountain bikers," Randy said.

Approval for funding will take place at the beginning of next year.