ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Emotions were high when it came to deciding the future of the RPS Racial Equity Advisory Team. Parents and community members did not hold back.

"To put a pin in it and walk away would feel terrible, we made big promises to kids," Heidi Wilkins said. "But I also know if you look around the room, we're a bunch of white people talking about racism."

Students and parents say a lot of conflict remains in the Rochester Public Schools.

"The reality is a lot of minority students aren't reflected in a lot of our classrooms, you can feel the divide between students at Mayo High School and at other schools too," Rachel Zhang said.

The committee acknowledges the hard reality of fighting racism.

"It's so ingrained in our society, and it's something that it does, it does penetrate in all walks: healthcare, education, criminal justice," Molly Hunt said.

By the end of the evening, committee members voted to conclude their efforts and not renew as a task force for the District. More information will get discussed at the next School Board meeting.