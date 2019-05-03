What will Austin look like in a decade?

AUSTIN, Minn. -

In the small city of Austin, Leslie Lopez works at her uncle's eatery. Along with meals, they sell pastries, jewelry and candies from different lands. When her family established roots here, they didn't know what to expect.

"There were no Latinos here," Lopez said. "They didn't know how other people will react but slowly they saw other people were welcoming. And they are like, why not stay here?"

Now, years later, she sees an increasingly diverse clientele.

"You see different cultures, races and different types of races and different types of environments involved," Lopez said.

She hopes that trend will continue.

"We hope Austin gets more diverse," Lopez said.

And it's looking that way according to Corey Haugen - the Director of Research and Assessment for the Austin Public Schools.

"We do know that we're gonna continue to see increases," Haugen said. "How high we'll go the future yet will tell us those pieces."

Behind the numbers are the faces, the voices, and the stories of people including Lopez and her family who hope customers, neighbors and community members understand their journey.

"You leave everything behind," Lopez said. "All you have on your mind is giving a better future to your family, being able to help your parents. And that's the one thing you always have on your mind."

Haugen tells people in Austin if these numbers go up, they could be looking at upwards of 60 percent or more non-Caucasian students.