Mayo could get 3 full-time officers

The Rochester Police Department responds to 500 calls at Mayo each year. Now - RPD and Mayo want to develop a hospital resource officer program. Mayo wants to pay for 3 full-time peace officers to patrol St. Mary's full-time. But does it have the entire community's support?

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 11:40 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Mayo Clinic Emergency Department is expanding exponentially. As the Department gets busier - there is an increasing number of calls to police.

"There are a number of people that end up in the ER mostly with mental health or chemical issues that go for medical reasons but become a police issue when there's an assault," Capt. Jeff Stillwell of the Rochester Police Department said.

Stillwell says the placement of officers in the hospital will mirror the placement of officers in Rochester Public Schools.

"I just feel like our experience in the schools, if you have someone that knows the system and knows everyone on the property, we can reduce that call load," Stillwell said.

Police presence will not be funded by taxpayers.

"Mayo has agreed to fully fund the positions, all costs associated with wages, benefits, the whole package," Stillwell said.

The plan to put cops in the hospital has its critics.

"What about the needs of the community when it's so hard to find and retain police officers?" Julie Tackett asked.

Tackett believes the city should focus its resources on ensuring the safety of the city.

"When you are the only game in town, you can have undue influence on the decision makers, it's important to remember we are the city of Rochester, home of the Mayo Clinic, not Mayo Clinic, Minnesota," Tackett said.

Stillwell sees the possible addition of police to the hospital as part of a larger, positive picture.

"It's the next step to how the whole downtown will be policed in the future," Stillwell said.

If City Council moves forward with adding the officers at Mayo, hiring would start this summer.

