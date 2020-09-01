The future of Friedell Middle School

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In 2018 - a task force recommended closing and repurposing the building for community and high school gymnastics - and the Rochester Academy for Independent Living.

Keeping Friedell open would cost the district around 1.38 million more due to extra staffing and overhead costs.

Still - one school board member - wants to look beyond the finances.

"It is important for our financial future to make sure any conversation about closing Friedell goes beyond the dollars and goes into an intentional process to talk about a middle school model across the District, find out why it doesn't work for some people, find out what does work," Cathy Nathan, a school board member, said.

The District decided not to move forward with the item. It will come back as an action item at a School Board meeting in a couple of weeks.