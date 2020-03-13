Clear
Delivering wine to your door

Most of us are keeping our distance from big social gatherings, but what about those of us who just need a glass of wine but don't want to risk heading out to our favorite sommelier?

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery is delivering wine to your door for the first time ever - they'll deliver it within a 40-mile radius of the vineyard. 

"Wineries are social places so it's where people come to share ideas and just be with their friends," David Wett, the Executive Winemaker, said. "People aren't going to stop talking about what's going on, so we figured might as well bring the wine they love to them and they can keep drinking it at home."

Four Daughters will deliver as long as the pandemic is happening but it could be something they do for the foreseeable future if it works out. 

