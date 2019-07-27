Clear

Fountain turns 150

It's a milestone worth celebrating: turning 150 years old. And the reason why the town of Fountain stays strong: its tight-knit community.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

FOUNTAIN, Minn. -

Riding along with a parade float at the 150th birthday celebration of Fountain: it's a scene worthy of wholesome American small-town life: a vintage car show, neighbors perched outside of their homes and flags draped everywhere.

You don't always find this quaint charm in big cities is why residents say they stay in this town of just over 400 people.

"I was welcomed immediately with open arms," Ryan Aasum said. "As soon as I moved to town, everybody knew exactly who I was. They asked me to join the Fire Department as soon as I was here. Everybody was super nice."

Darrin Cambern has lived in Fountain his whole life.

"Not leaving because of family and friends," Cambern said. "You don't find that in your bigger cities. Family and friends, everybody looks out for everybody."

Like any place big or samll, Fountain sees its shares of ups and downs.

"You go through tough times, we've lost some small businesses but we've also gained some small bsuinesses," Cambern said. "It's a big shuffling board, everybody just goes with the flow."

Like any loyal townsperson, these two residents have no plans on leaving this little corner of the world.

"Made a lot of friends here," Aasum said. "Put down some roots. I grew accumstomed to all the people and all the places here around the area."

