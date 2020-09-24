City leader candidates take part in forum

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At a public Zoom forum hosted by "In the City for Good" candidates for City Council President answered questions from audience members. Brooke Carlson and Kathleen Harrington answered a bevy of questions. Amongst the topics were the city's homeless population.

"The city has to take an active, collaborative role, in addressing this problem, it's no longer acceptable to assume the County, that its social services arm will handle it alone or it is the responsibility of the non-profit community," Kathleen Harrington said.

Brooke Carlson says this is a tough topic to tackle.

"This is not something that will be solved tomorrow, it is something that will require us to work hard together and integrate our plans across our mental health and substance use support," Carlson said.

Watch the full forum here.