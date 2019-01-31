Former Addicts Share Stories

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Students from Apex Recovery School -- a school designed to meet the needs of youth struggling with addiction shared their stories of recovery. By opening up, they hoped to battle any misperceptions people have about adolescents struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

Those in attendance got to ask questions and one former addict credits Apex with saving her life.

"After my last stint in jail, I decided that this was it," Julia Kaloumenos said. "I was either going to die or I needed to get help and do better with my life. I went to treatment and after that I decided I need to get my high school diploma."

Apex Recovery School enrolls students who have been sober from alcohol or drug addiction for at least 30 days and are committed to full recovery.