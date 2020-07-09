Racial Disparties regarding food security

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Jessica Sund with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester says some areas of the 14 counties the food bank serves - there's a difference in poverty rates between non-whites and white residents - that's as high as 65 percnet.

She explains - some people of color have limited resources.

"One of the ways we see that happening is through sometimes the migrant workers that come through," Sund said. "We do get a lot of that in Southern Minnesota and Rochester. A lot of these families have no choice but continue to work, they don't have the luxury to take off, they may be working several jobs to make ends meet. We see a lot of that type of person coming into our food shelf."

To donate, click here.