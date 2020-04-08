The benefits of social distancing

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One economics instructor at Riverland Community College says the sooner communities practice it - the better.

When you look at the flu pandemic of 1918, states including Minnesota enacted physical distancing early on.

Minnesota's economy fared better than states that waited too late to enforce isolation including Maryland and Pennsylvania. Rayce Hardy explains why.

"For the most part they are going to have a healthier population, and then what that means as a subset of that population, they are going to have a healthier workforce that's going to be back working quicker," Hardy said.

Hardy believes the best way the economy will recover from coronavirus is for states and the federal government to work together.