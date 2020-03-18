ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The curve refers to using strategies by distancing people from each other, that gives the coronavirus less of a chance from passing from one person to another - according to Olmsted County Public Health official Graham Briggs.

"A natural curve with an infectious disease is very steep, you get people infected over a very short period of time, then it drops off very quickly as everybody gets exposed," Briggs said.

Why do we need to flatten it?

"By flattening the curve you're actually lenghtening out the time people are getting infected but also decreasing or flattening that curve that allows us to avoid say having 30 or 40 or 50 percent of our people all get sick," Briggs said.

Briggs believes CO-VID 19 will get worse before it gets better.

"For everything we are seeing internationally, the worst is yet to come for the world and for this country," Briggs said.

So far - Briggs tells KIMT News 3 Olmsted County has no evidence of any community transmission here. The actions being taken locally and at the state level are designed to stem the tide. Society can also look to Italy and Taiwan for ideas to slow transmission of the virus.