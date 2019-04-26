Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Should an angler use two fishing rods?

It's a personal question that could spark debate.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 11:52 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Senate has voted to allow anglers to use two lines while fishing but it is highly unlikely the House will agree.

While Minnesota is a one-pole state, there are arguments behind letting fishers use two lines. One avid outdoorsman is not opposed to the idea.

"I don't really see a problem with fishing two," Jeff Minske said. "You are doing it in the winter. You are doing it in the border waters. I don't have an issue with it. I don't know that I would do it. Sometimes it's kind of hard to fish two especially if you're trolling."

This bill has been introduced multiple times in more than a decade.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drake Relays - Thursday highlights

Image

Thursdays prep baseball highlights

Image

New Gastroenterology Pre and Post Op Center at Mayo Clinic

Image

Avengers: Endgame premiere

Image

Should MN anglers be able to fish with two rods?

Image

Venue request causing a stir

Image

What would you like to see in the Chateau Theatre?

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/25/2019

Image

Tackling lack of affordable housing with manufactured homes

Image

Smith Talks About Mental Health in Schools

Community Events