Should an angler use two fishing rods?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Senate has voted to allow anglers to use two lines while fishing but it is highly unlikely the House will agree.

While Minnesota is a one-pole state, there are arguments behind letting fishers use two lines. One avid outdoorsman is not opposed to the idea.

"I don't really see a problem with fishing two," Jeff Minske said. "You are doing it in the winter. You are doing it in the border waters. I don't have an issue with it. I don't know that I would do it. Sometimes it's kind of hard to fish two especially if you're trolling."

This bill has been introduced multiple times in more than a decade.