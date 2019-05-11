ALBERT LEA, Minn. -
On this gorgeous day, people are lining up, chowing down and excited for the beautiful weekend ahead.
Albert Lea resident Brandon Brackey is glad anglers near and far get to enjoy the city he lives in.
"It's gonna be a nice chance to showcase the local fishing and a lot of the things going on and how beautiful downtown Albert Lea is," Brackey said.
It's the chance for people young and old to reconnect on water and on land.
Related Content
- Kicking off Fishing Opener
- 2018 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener: 'Made my last Fishing Opener very special'
- "Take Your Kid Fishing"
- Fishing Opener 2019: Fishing is all about family for the Flatten family
- Albert Lea Lakes Area to host 2019 Governor's Fishing Opener
- Less than 5 months away from Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener
- Volunteers needed for Governor's fishing opener in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea businesses ready for governor's fishing opener
- Fishing Opener 2019: 600 volunteers coming together in Albert Lea
- Storm Team 3: Weather cooperating for fishing opener
Scroll for more content...