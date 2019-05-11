Kicking off Fishing Opener

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

On this gorgeous day, people are lining up, chowing down and excited for the beautiful weekend ahead.

Albert Lea resident Brandon Brackey is glad anglers near and far get to enjoy the city he lives in.

"It's gonna be a nice chance to showcase the local fishing and a lot of the things going on and how beautiful downtown Albert Lea is," Brackey said.

It's the chance for people young and old to reconnect on water and on land.