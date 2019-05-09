Preparations underway for Fishing Opener

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

The Albert Lea Deputy Police Chief Darren Hansen says Police, Sheriff and Fire Departments as well as the State Patrol will be on hand to help patrol the area since they are expecting about 300 people to be out on the boats. He has some tips for anglers.

"With I-35 and I-90, there's a lot of construction right now, there's a lot of detours," Hansen said. "Plan extra time so you aren't rushed to get where you are going. Especially if there is going to be people out with boat trailers."

If you plan to spend time on the water, follow the rules.

"Be aware if you are on the lake this weekend," Hansen said. "Many of the lakes are going to have extra traffic."

Jackie Brooks has been living in Albert Lea for 19 years and is excited to spend the weekend with her two grandchildren.

"I'm still gonna be out there, the kids and I go out," Brooks said. "We sit around the lake and watch the boats and whatever."

Her game plan is to keep her kids safe.

"Keep them really close and watch them so they don't get hurt or anything," Brooks said.

The fun begins Friday with a Big Island Rendezvous on North Broadway Avenue. Tune in to KIMT to catch all the fun.