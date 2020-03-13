Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester schools closes doors during Coronavirus outbreak

The threat of coronavirus is impacting how we live our daily lives, affecting the economy, our workplaces and our schools. One school in Rochester is making a big decision to protect its students.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:37 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The Rochester Montessori School is making the big decision to become the first in the city to close due to coronavirus. They'll close their doors for three weeks. Making this decision wasn't easy. 

"It's something that the board of directors and I have been considering contemplating for some time, this week especially as it hit Minnesota," Deborah Summerson, the head of school, said. 

Summerson finds comfort in the fact that families back her choice. 

"We have been getting input from our families that has led us into this direction recognizing our community supports this decision, not that it's easy for everyone," Summerson said. 

This educator recognizes the enormity of a worldwide pandemic. 

"It's slowing the spread of this virus within our community and keeping our staff, children and families safe," Summerson said. 

Staff will find ways to continue students' education while the school is closed. They'll individualize their approach depending on the families. The head of school says this is a "fluid" situation and the closure could be extended depending on the coronavirus.

