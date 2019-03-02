Woman Offers Home for Fire Training

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kari Kaus and her family must start from scratch after a house fire nearly took everything a few months ago.

"It's hard to say goodbye to the things that are hard to replace," Kaus said.

But Kaus credits firefighters for helping her recuperate.

"My wedding ring was in a room that was burned really, really badly," Kaus said. "And I said, oh well, it's just stuff and one of the Elgin firefighters said, "No, it's not just stuff. I'm going to find it for you and he and my husband dug through the rubble until they found my wedding ring."

That's just one of the reasons Kaus decided to volunteer her home to the fire departments, so they get experience fighting residential fires.

"It's a really good felling to be able to do something good with it," Kaus said.

Fire Captain Brett Knapp is grateful for her good deed.

"They are taking their tragedy and using it to help people in the future who might have something else occur at their house in a similar fire," Knapp said.

The Kaus Family's plan now is to just keep living.

"We're gonna rebuild here on the same land. We love it out here, we love this spot in the country. We look forward to rebuilding and getting back out here with the family," Kaus said.