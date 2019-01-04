Fire Department Wins Blood Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Fire Department is not only good at putting out flames -- they are also great at rallying support for blood donations.

The Fire Department, Gold Cross, Sheriff's Office and Police Station all participated in a blood drive bringing in 413 blood donations. The drive got organized by Mayo Clinic and ran from September to New Year's Eve. Firefighter Mandee Marx hopes their win will raise more awareness about the importance of giving blood.

"It's important to donate blood because you never know maybe it's one of your loved ones or family members that need the blood and you want it to be there," Marx said. "Just to go out and donate and be able to give back is a great gift."

The Fire Department will receive a trophy from Mayo Clinic.