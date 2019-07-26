Clear

Fire Department shows off water training

They are the people that work hard every day to rescue us from danger and sometimes ourselves: firefighters. To stay sharp, they go through frequent refresher courses. Today - they gave KIMT News 3 an inside look at that training.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester Fire Department got together to train on large volumes of water - using ground monitors and aerial devices on ladder trucks.

"It's good to get out here and keep up with our skills, make sure we're actually hands-on with the different equipment," Firefighter Marcus Gudgell said.

And what's new about this year's training is a new ladder truck.

"We're making sure we're working through our firefighters that haven't had the opportunity to work this new piece of equipment," Gudgell said.

One scenario they showed was what they would do if there were a fire on the first floor of a strip mall. Upon arrival, fire crews get the ladder situated and then aim the nozzle up to the fire.

And thinking on their feet is essential for these everyday heroes.

"This is gonna be a decision that's made very quickly," Gudgell said. "We need to deploy it rapidly to make sure we are doing the best we can to get the fire out."

Firefighters taking the time to get better at doing the superhuman tasks they are assigned to do on the daily.

"It's a responsibility we have to do the best that we can for the citizens of Rochester," Gudgell said. "So being out here and practicing this allows us to be that much quicker and that much more efficient."

