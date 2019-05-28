Fire station groundbreaking in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

It's a plan that has been a decade in the making and a cloudy day did nothing to dampen the excitement of firefighters celebrating their new future in a state-of-the-art base.

"Designing it, facilitate our cancer reduction and cancer prevention programs by having separate rooms, negative pressure for turnout gear, having clean and dirty areas to be able to keep the contaminants out of the areas and help the firefighters live longer," Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske said.

The new palace will include the amenities firefighters deserve.

"All of our firefighters are trying to share 3 or 4 computers," Laskowske said. "We'll have a computer per firefighter in the station to be able to work on different projects."

They'll all be in one place and they like that.

"It'd be nice to be in one facility versus two," Laskowske said. "Right now, we are spread between two facilities."

Indeed - it's the start of a new chapter not only for these ladder men but for a growing community.

"That building was built small for our fire facilities as it was," Laskowske said. "Having to duck-dodge around pipes and beams and everything else around the station. It will be really nice for this facility to have it opened up."

The Department is hoping to open the fire station on May 1st of next year.