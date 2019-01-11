Clear
Fire Deaths Go Down in Minnesota

The state of Minnesota saw a 47 percent drop in fire deaths last year.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 12:26 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The State Fire Marshall says Minnesotans are getting safer from the hazards of fires.

But the State Fire Marshal believes Minnesotans still need to take home fire prevention seriously. We met one woman doing just that.

"If I have a candle burning which is nice in the winter, I don't leave it burning and make sure to blow it all out," Karen said. "We have a wood-burning fireplace so we don't leave the house if that's burning."

The State Fire Marshal reports there were 36 deaths, a big drop from the year before when there were 68.

The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
