Finding ways to heal people

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

Hughes started a program called Three Rivers Restorative Justice. He wants to stop incarcerating or punishing people for their crimes. Instead, he wants to bring healing. He wants youth to take responsibility, repair their harm and understand the seriousness of their actions.

"Most of the young men that I've talked to, in the prison system had some sort of trauma in their life," Hughes said. "A divorce, a death, something that happened, not knowing how to deal with that grief. They went and made some poor choices, having someone to humanize and respect them as a human being opens the door for them to humanize and respect others."

Three Rivers Restorative Justice is training volunteers to become facilitators for upcoming conferences. Their next training is happening in September.

