Finding ways to connect: Woman waves hello to neighbors

OSAGE, Ia. -

Any day she can, Delores Badker sits on her front swing and waves to passers by.

"With the virus and everything else, everything's shut down and so I just like to sit out here and watch traffic go by," Badker said.

Sometimes she gets a response.

"A few might stop," Badker said.

Most times - she doesn't.

"But I don't expect them to, I'm just glad they wave and see the sign and wave," Badker said.

But she's happy to establish a fleeting connection in this time of social distancing .

"I used to like to dance and go to bingo and whatever and now I don't get to do that," Badker said.

Badker put up a sign in her yard that says: "You can't catch anything by waving - as you can see - it didn't stop the flag." It's her way of finding humor in this difficult time.

"Everything used to be so much different, now there's so much unrest, you just don't know where to go or what's gonna happen next," Badker said.

Although this is a time of stress and uncertainty - the next time you take a drive, it might not be a bad idea to remember who's watching and waving.

"I just hope they are more responsive," Badker said.

There is - after all - nothing more human than that feeling of connection.

Badker says about 3 out of 10 people wave hello to her if they pass her home. She plans on waving to people as long as she can - she'll stop when it gets cold.