Residents find unlikely friends at the Waters on Maywood

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

During times of uncertainty, residents at the Waters on Mayowood are finding friends in the most unlikely of places - and it all started with a surprise visitor.

"Jasmine had flown in into one of our bushes and our family members were trying to catch her during the outdoor visiting hours and we have baby ducklings and other birds that join us," Autumn Ostergaard, the Executive Director, said. "She was taking some snacks and I went outside and helped everyone corner her."

It wasn't long before Jasmine became their friend.

"First minute, the residents have been smiling and talking about her and to her," Ostergaard said.

And everyone fell in love with her.

"Just everyone coming together - to enjoy something new that brought people together during a time when they weren't," Ostergaard said.

Staff later brought in 3 other parakeets, sparking unforgettable connections.

"I come down here and talk to the birds and go out and then I go down either for lunch or at night and I talk to them too. I feel they are friends," Phyllis Lokker, a resident, said.

Ultimately, the parakeets teach them lessons that will resonate, as we wait for this pandemic to end.

"We can survive if we just stick together and love each other and support each other as they only know how to do that for themselves," resident Laura Kolden said.

The parakeets have a permanent home at the Waters. Residents are asking the Executive Director to bring more birds cages and parakeets in the building.