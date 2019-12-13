After 5 strokes, one woman plays the piano again

OSTRANDER, Minn. -

'Tis the season for music. Lynne Granander is playing for her friends at Care & Rehab in Ostrander - an assisted living facility. One of those friends is Debbie Jensen.

"It makes me very happy she keeps plugging on every day and she has brought a lot of music to the home," Jensen said.

Lynne had five strokes, making it difficult for her to play.

"My strokes all occured at night, so I would wake up and know something was terrible wrong," Granander said.

She's still recovering - growing stronger every day.

"There's some memory that's lost and I can't retrieve it yet, so I need to work on it," Granander said.

So what keeps her toes tapping to a tune? You guessed it - the gift of music.

"Music uplifts my spirit and that's good for me," Granander said.

It's a talent Lynne's friends love celebrating.

"It's not always easy to be in a nursing facility especially when you are young, so we need to keep ourselves busy," Jensen said.

Because to them - it's not just music to their ears, it's a story of resilience and hope for the future.

"To hear her play and bring that into my heart and everyone else's hearts is fantastic, it uplifts us," Jensen said.

Lynne has been staying at the facility for 10 months - since she was last hospitalized.