Fighting for immigrant rights

Immigration continues to be a hot point of discussion during this presidential administration. On International Workers Day, residents rallied for immigrant and workers rights. Hear their stories here.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:50 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 11:54 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

With picket signs in hand, loud voices and able feet, community members shared one message: Immigrants of all races and walks of life are welcome here.

"I am American and I deserve to be seen as such," Vangie Castro, an immigrant from the Philippines said.

Castro says you must walk in an immigrant's shoes to truly understand their plight.

"Folks who don't understand the immigrant experience should take time to talk to someone about the struggle of what it's like to come to the United States," Castro said.

Abby Splittstoesser's story is also unique. Her son's father was deported to Mexico when Abby was pregnant and she's been forced to parent alone.

"But as far as really being with him, and spending time with him and learning with him, it's really sad," Splittstoesser said.

Her son may never know his father which is heartbreaking to Abby.

"He's gonna grow up not knowing his dad at all and then he'll learn what America was like during the time of him growing up, not friendly to immigrants," Splittstoesser said.

These are the reasons for the strident voices, the reasons these people march, hoping to be heard, to be seen and to be welcomed.

"We want to be able to shape what Rochester looks like for the next 5-10 years," Castro said.

Splittstoesser agrees.

"A lot more people need to be paying attention to it," Splittstoesser said. "It's insane what's been happening."

CURE or Communities United for Rochester Empowerment organized the rally. They also protested for equal pay and for employers to hire without discrimination.

