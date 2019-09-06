Paying tribute to veterans and first responders in Field of Flags ceremony

MANTORVILLE, Minn. -

At the Government Services building in Mantorville, 132 flags fly to honor fallen, past and present heroes.

One Air Force veteran talks about the sacrifices armed forces and first responders make.

"There's time when you are going to be separated from your family and loved ones, that's a sacrifice," Todd Nelson, a retired Chief Master Seargeant of the United States Air Force, said.

It's the chance to honor those who serve but also remember the significance of what defending the American flag truly means.

"I served for 25 years in the Air Force, we see the flag every day, it rises in the morning, goes down at night, so it's part of our life," Nelson said.

The American Flag: a symbol of freedom, independence and resilience. It's something these heroes fight for every day. A reminder we are all American: something worth fighting for.

"When I was at the Pentagon and I saw that big flag after 9/11 hanging on that building, it made me think we're gonna be all right and I went in the door of the Pentagon and went to work," Nelson said.

The flags will be placed at the Government Center until Sunday.