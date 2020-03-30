Clear
Finding creative ways to serve people

As Washington makes moves to help small business owners, entrepreneurs in Rochester are finding creative ways to stay afloat. Instead of relying on dine-in services, breweries and coffee shops are thinking out-of-the-box to fill your cravings. Fiddlehead Coffee Co. is delivering coffee beans to customers' doors and Forager Brewery is delivering a weekly meal kit - it's 6 meals you can prepare at home.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 11:11 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Business owners are working hard to keep the lights on. For these entrepreneurs - every day is a struggle to stay afloat during these turbulent times. 

Fiddlehead Coffee Company and Forager Brewery had to lay off most of their employees. 

"It's like shooting the side of a barn with a shotgun and painting the bullseye after the fact, it's really just buckshot pursuing every avenue of sustainability and support," Phelan said. 

They are in tough financial situations. 

"We definitely would probably take advantage of a stimulus package simply so we could take more employees back into work for us," Jevne said. 

Small business owners drive our economies, owning a business requires resilience. It's a quality Phelan and Jevne possess. 

"To help them start their day with a little bit of compassion, a little bit of love, a hot beverage that gets them caffeinated and some of my best intention has really been the great honor of my life," Phelan said. 

Jevne says it's time for businesses to think creatively. 

"It's extremely important to not play the "poor me game and to look at what you can do with your business to move through these times in a positive way," Jevne said. 

To get coffee delivered, visit this link. To get a kit from Forager, click here. 

