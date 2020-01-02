Fewer suspected overdoses and Naloxone administrations

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When it comes to opioid addiction, firefighters are just one of many first responders ready and able to use Naloxone to save a life.

"Our narcane is a nasal spray, so it's going to be inter-nasally is how we are going to administer it, we got the dosage, place it up the nose and simply push," Marcus Gudgell, a firefighter with the Rochester Fire Department said.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, there's been a decline in the number of times first responders have had to give a dose of Naloxone. Tim Volz - the Treatment Director of "Recovery is Happening" explains why.

"Part of it is there's more Naloxone trainings now," Volz said. "There's a lot of places that sell Naloxone. I also know that every time someone gets out of in-patient treatment, they are being sent home with Naloxone kits."

Volz also believes there are more resources.

"There's more treatment, more opioid-specific treatment now, a lot of people age out on it, there's not a big shelf life for opioid addiction," Volz said.

There's also more conversation.

"When I started working with heroin addicts probably 9 years ago, there's still such a stigma with heroin addiction and more people know it's a huge problem," Volz said.

Talking openly about addiction is a way to decrease the numbers.

"Addiction isolates and puts you by yourself in a motel room, in your basement and because of the stigma, people don't want to be found out," Volz said.

Thanks to societal changes, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Now today, there's people out there that say it's all right, the only way you are going to get help is to ask for help, so more people are asking for help today," Volz said.