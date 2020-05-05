Staff member at Federal Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says it's been monitoring the spread of the virus at all of its facilities - including in Rochester.

One resident - Julie Tackett - has a family member who is incarcerated and is mentally ill. She wants to raise awareness for the safety and health of inmates.

"You cannot get around the fact that prisons are packed places," Tackett said. "I'm particularly concerned about FMC because this is a hospital prison. The men in that prison are in the hospital, they are elderly, they are in hospice, we have a memory care unit."

The Bureau of Prisons says it began coordinating its coronavirus efforts in January.