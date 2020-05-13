Dr. Fauci talks about reopening safely

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The DFL Senator talked to Dr. Fauci in a committee hearing. He warns more outbreaks could happen if we reopen too soon.

Sen. Smith had this to say about Minnesota getting back to business.

"From my viewpoint, he reinforced we need to be putting public health and economic health hand in hand and be putting both of those things forward and that's what I'm trying my best to do," Sen. Smith said.

Smith says Dr. Fauci is hoping and planning for the nation to conduct 1.3 million tests a day in June. Right now - we are at 300,000 tests per day.