FastCare North Center opens

They don't call it the Med City for nothing. Olmsted Medical Center is opening another health care facility here in Rochester.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 1:32 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

FastCare North will gives residents another option to get treated for any sore throat or sinus infection and quickly. It aims to help patients with any sicknesses like infections or allergies without having to schedule an appointment.

The facility has three exam rooms and one lab.  

Another facility is set to open in Crossroads Plaza sometime this fall. 

