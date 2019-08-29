ROCHESTER, Minn. -
FastCare North will gives residents another option to get treated for any sore throat or sinus infection and quickly. It aims to help patients with any sicknesses like infections or allergies without having to schedule an appointment.
The facility has three exam rooms and one lab.
Another facility is set to open in Crossroads Plaza sometime this fall.
Related Content
- FastCare North Center opens
- Warming centers open in many north Iowa counties
- Mental health resource center opening in north Iowa
- North Iowa Youth Center tree giveaway
- North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years
- Women's treatment center opening in Rochester.
- Mason City Flood Response Center opens
- New Childcare center opening in Rochester
- 3D Mammogram machine comes to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa
- North Iowa Commerce Center hosts 'Financial & Self Defense' seminar
Scroll for more content...