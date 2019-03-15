Clear
Dealing with farm runoff

With some flooding hits certain areas of Southern Minnesota, one homeowner has advice on what she would do if she had to deal with farm runoff.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -

The Environmental Protection Agency reports the country has more than 330 million acres of agricultural land but what happens when that water runs off into streams.

The EPA reports runoff from farms is the leading source of damage to rivers and lakes. The pollutants range from sediment and pesticides to metals and salts. That stuff ends up in drinking water. Some people have notions about preventing this runoff.

"I guess I would just put sandbags up or any kind of barricade that you would use as a retaining wall," Keri Brueske said.

The EPA also says polluted runoff can be caused by both snow and rainfall moving through the ground.

