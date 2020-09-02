Have tariffs helped farmers?

PRESTON, Minn. -

Those tariffs were the first salvo in a trade war. We spoke to a Preston farmer who believes the tariffs are long overdue - saying farmers have watched trade imbalances for years. Farmer Paul Schmidt thinks the President has played this one right.

"If we're going to stick this out, and the Chinese are going to stick to their end of the bargain, I really feel it's going to open a lot of export markets, the Chinese are increasing their hog production and that's going to open up a lot of demand for soybeans, soybean meal," Schmidt said.

The President took aim at China during the Republican National Convention over everything from its responsibility for coronavirus to its human rights abuses. But as the election grows closer, he's been quiet on the trade war.