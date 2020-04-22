Clear
Farmer sees price discrepancy

Farmers already have the tough task of relying on Mother Nature to do their job. Now they also have coronavirus to contend with. Farmers struggle to make a profit with the closure of meat plants and the shutdown of restaurants.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 12:01 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Farming can be a grueling profession. From fluctuating markets, unfavorable weather, nothing is certain. 

One Byron farmer - Kevin Connelly - says the prices you are seeing at the grocery store aren't what they should be. 

"I just know there's a lot of money somewhere in the middle because our prices have dropped and you've not seen that at the grocery store," Connelly said. 

Connelly fears he won't be able to keep his farming operation afloat. 

"If we keep on with these prices, there's going to be a huge impact, cash-flow wise it just doesn't work," Connelly said. 

His daughter Meghan is a graduate student in dairy studies. She says plunging milk prices are also cause for concern. 

"Since the COVID crisis has occured, milk prices have seen a severe decline and that's kind of, we were just starting to come out of 3.5 to 4 year pretty low milk prices," Meghan said. 

The prices have struggled more so with the restaurant shutdown. 

"75 to 80 percent of the milk produced in the Upper Midwest went into cheese production, and with the closing of the restaurants and food services, we've lost the cheese we put in the retail market through cheese curds at the restaurant, bacon cheeseburgers, through cheese on your salad," Connelly said. 

As the backbone of America faces a changing market, many farmers won't come out the other end. With pork and beef processing plants closing - they don't have the markets they need to sell their cattle and hogs - bringing their livelihoods to a screeching halt. 

Despite it all - Connelly is choosing to stay optimistic. 

"As farmers, we are always changing and adjusting, we're changing our best every day to do a better job," Connelly said. "We learn from one another, we're partners, all in it together, just like the whole community is in it together." 

If you buy products like beef from a local farmer, you could save at least 25 to 30 percent on your product. 

