How coronavirus could impact farmers

Farmers work hard every day to produce the food we need. Their success is dependent on the kindness of Mother Nature but there's a new challenge they are facing: this pandemic.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 11:40 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

PRESTON, Minn. -

One farmer in Preston grows crops like alfalfa, corn and oats. This virus is causing volatility in the markets making it difficult to put together a plan for marketing crops after the harvest.

"The cost of production is already in the crop, if the market continues down based on lack of access to international markets, that's a big one if we can't export grain, those types of things that are uncontrolled at this point, that's when we could really see a decline, then all of a sudden we're producing a crop for less than the cost of production," Schmidt said.

Schmidt does believe people will buy more locally-produced food since restaurants have closed their dine-in services.

Community Events