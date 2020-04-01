How coronavirus could impact farmers

PRESTON, Minn. -
One farmer in Preston grows crops like alfalfa, corn and oats. This virus is causing volatility in the markets making it difficult to put together a plan for marketing crops after the harvest.
"The cost of production is already in the crop, if the market continues down based on lack of access to international markets, that's a big one if we can't export grain, those types of things that are uncontrolled at this point, that's when we could really see a decline, then all of a sudden we're producing a crop for less than the cost of production," Schmidt said.
Schmidt does believe people will buy more locally-produced food since restaurants have closed their dine-in services.
