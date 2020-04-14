Farmers face uncertainty

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -

Tom Pyfferoen's cattle farm sits in the small Goodhue County town of Pine Island. As processing plants are forced to close, Pyfferoen is increasingly concerned about future cash flow.

"We were anticipating a normal market and now we've got this, where we've got a back log, and we don't even know when we're going to get cattle in to get harvested," Pyfferoen said.

He expects his farm's profitability to be dealt a significant blow.

"It's all going to hurt because you know you're not going to have those dollars that they need to invest to maintain in operations," Pyfferoen said. "They're probably going to slide backwards like I said for about a year."

According to hog and beef farmer Dave Mensink - Minnesota farmers provide 40 percent of the hogs sent to the Smithfield plant.

"Those workers at the plant at all these packing plants are very essential workers, they are all part of us, they are all a very serious part of that supply chain," Mensink said.

Mensink is pinned down by the crushing weight of financial loss.

"Right now between the cash market and the cost of production, there's about a 40 dollar a head loss in the pigs," Mensink said.

It's not unusual for farmers to face uncertainty in the markets - but this year's uncertainty is magnified.

"We've been through some market things over the years, unknown things come in, I'm sure this won't be the last one, I don't think I've ever seen where today you can't even get a bid on livestock because those guys are uncertain what they're going to do," Pyfferoen said.

KIMT News 3 reached out to the Minnesota Milk Producers Association who say in part: "Dairy farmers continue having to do the same work they did before, with less access to parts and repairs services. At this point, business continues as usual in dairy with the following exceptions - a small amount of milk is being returned to the land as fertilizer due to a lack of processing demand, and cattle markets are not as available due to a lack of demand."