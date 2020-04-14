Clear
Farmers face uncertainty

Coronavirus is prompting the closure of a major pork processing plant - Smithfield Foods in South Dakota. Two of the county's largest beef packing companies have also closed plants due to COVID-19. The closures have a significant impact on the food supply and farmers.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 11:37 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - 

Tom Pyfferoen's cattle farm sits in the small Goodhue County town of Pine Island. As processing plants are forced to close, Pyfferoen is increasingly concerned about future cash flow. 

"We were anticipating a normal market and now we've got this, where we've got a back log, and we don't even know when we're going to get cattle in to get harvested," Pyfferoen said. 

He expects his farm's profitability to be dealt a significant blow. 

"It's all going to hurt because you know you're not going to have those dollars that they need to invest to maintain in operations," Pyfferoen said. "They're probably going to slide backwards like I said for about a year." 

According to hog and beef farmer Dave Mensink - Minnesota farmers provide 40 percent of the hogs sent to the Smithfield plant. 

"Those workers at the plant at all these packing plants are very essential workers, they are all part of us, they are all a very serious part of that supply chain," Mensink said. 

Mensink is pinned down by the crushing weight of financial loss. 

"Right now between the cash market and the cost of production, there's about a 40 dollar a head loss in the pigs," Mensink said. 

It's not unusual for farmers to face uncertainty in the markets - but this year's uncertainty is magnified. 

"We've been through some market things over the years, unknown things come in, I'm sure this won't be the last one, I don't think I've ever seen where today you can't even get a bid on livestock because those guys are uncertain what they're going to do," Pyfferoen said. 

KIMT News 3 reached out to the Minnesota Milk Producers Association who say in part: "Dairy farmers continue having to do the same work they did before, with less access to parts and repairs services. At this point, business continues as usual in dairy with the following exceptions - a small amount of milk is being returned to the land as fertilizer due to a lack of processing demand, and cattle markets are not as available due to a lack of demand."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1695

Reported Deaths: 79
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin55840
Ramsey1537
Olmsted1472
Dakota1035
Washington843
Anoka720
Clay420
St. Louis425
Martin394
Unassigned350
Winona306
Freeborn270
Carlton260
Mower250
Blue Earth220
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Wright191
Goodhue170
Crow Wing170
Dodge160
Carver130
Sherburne100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Chisago71
Nicollet71
Brown71
Stearns70
Wabasha70
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Rice50
Otter Tail40
Cass40
Isanti40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Renville30
Clearwater30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Nobles30
McLeod20
Traverse20
Rock20
Meeker20
Lincoln20
Itasca20
Kandiyohi20
Becker20
Todd20
Lac qui Parle10
Benton10
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Pipestone10
Swift10
Polk10
Redwood10
Murray10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Douglas10
Sibley10
Big Stone10
Mahnomen10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1899

Reported Deaths: 49
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn26519
Johnson2162
Polk2135
Louisa1490
Scott1241
Muscatine1222
Tama1082
Washington954
Black Hawk780
Marshall420
Dallas370
Clinton360
Dubuque351
Allamakee241
Henry221
Cedar210
Woodbury200
Benton201
Jasper150
Warren150
Cerro Gordo140
Pottawattamie140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Wapello70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Clayton70
Iowa70
Monona60
Crawford61
Poweshiek61
Shelby60
Winneshiek50
Mahaska50
Fayette50
Plymouth40
Lyon40
Boone40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Chickasaw20
Hardin20
Osceola20
Buena Vista20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Keokuk20
Lee20
Webster20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Taylor10
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Guthrie10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned06
