Farmer Gives Thumbs Up to Hemp Legalization in Farm Bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At People's Co-Op, hemp products are some of the hottest sellers.

Customers flock to the Wellness aisle to buy them, claiming the oils and creams immediately eliminate the redness and inflamation that comes with psoriasis or eczema.

Brad Smith of the People's Co-Op believes a Pro-Cannabis Farm Bill will boost its appeal.

"The clarity will lead to more sales...but really, it's knowing that hey, I can get this product and it's legal," Smith said.

Smith formerly worked on Capitol Hill and has a lot of knowledge about the Farm Bill's legislation. He says there is no downside to growing it.

"The potential for production in this area is huge," Smith said. "The hemp does a lot of good things for the soil. It doesn't deplete the nutrients of the soil as much as other commodities do.

Although Eric Sannerud is a pig farmer, he is upbeat about the impact hemp production will have on the economy.

"Most importantly when the farm economy has been having so much trouble as it is right now, it's important to offer farmers the opportunity to diversify," Sannerud said.

In fact, he is open to possibly growing hemp.

"I would definitely play around with it," Sannerud said.

He also thinks critics shouldn't worry -- the amount of THC in hemp is minute.

"It'd be like saying people will get high from smoking bananas," Sannerud said.

Sannerud believes in today's current heated political climate, farmers should be celebrating the bill.

"This is one of the greatest Farm Bills we could have had."