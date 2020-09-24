Celebrating the fall with "Fall Follies"

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The "Fall Follies" event at the Waters is designed like Rochester's annual Socialice. Residents socialize in the parking lot with plenty of distance. Every bar in the lot also has a different theme. One resident says it feels right - to finally be connecting with others.

"If you were alone everyday, which I've experienced a few days occasionally, that is very very lonely and it's somewhat depressing, you have to have some fun with other people too, especially conversation," Henrietta Madson said.