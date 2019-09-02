Remembering a fallen officer

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

On Labor Day 20 years ago, Officer Jason Meyer was responding to a call and lost control while driving and died instantly.

While Meyer might not be physically with us, his spirit and passion for the job resonate with his loved ones.

"He truly died doing what he loved, he loved the people in Grand Meadow, how friendly they were, how they helped people," Sara Westphal, the widow of Officer Jason Meyer, said.

Joyce Meyer says she misses his personality.

"He was just a big teddy bear, he loved playing with the kids and doing things with kids, he loved being out in the community and being outside," Joyce Meyer said.

Jason's dedication to his job motivates his widow and mother to remember his legacy, by raising money for a memorial at this site that will forever honor fallen officers.

"His name is engraved on the wall in Washington DC, but that's a long way to go," Joyce said. "It would be nice to have it as Soldiers Field so we can sit and remember and take the kids there and tell them things about Jason."

While their "teddy bear" of a son, husband and police officer might not be with them anymore, Joyce and Sara say they will remember the honorable way Jason lived his life.

"Just the simple gestures of helping others and living life to the fullest and being happy, that's something to be said," Sara said.

Both say they will never forget the man behind the badge.

"You are never going to forget, I'll hear a song or see a car like the one he used to drive and it brings it back," Joyce said.

The goal is to get the memorial built by 2022. To donate, here is the link.