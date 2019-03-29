Clear
Facebook bans white nationalism

Social media giant Facebook is taking the steps toward banning extremism from its platform.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 12:53 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 12:54 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Facebook announced it will ban all "praise, support and representation" of white nationalism and separatism.

The platform says they have been having conversations with at least 20 civil rights group and race relations experts on the matter.

We wanted to know what you thought of the move and here is what one resident said.

"As there is in every culture, there's some bad people, there's some good people," Gregory Dison of Dison's Cleaners said. "I think banning them from Facebook is not the way to go about it."

This comes shortly after a terror attack killed 50 people in New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised Facebook's decision and says work still needs to be done.

Cooling down heading into the weekend.
