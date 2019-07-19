Open house for Eyota Fire Department

EYOTA, Minn. -

Call it a new beginning for the Eyota Fire Department. Fire Chief Jeff Peck was overwhelmed when asked about the remarkable remodeling of the Department's Firehouse.

"I don't know if I could put it into words," Chief Jeff Peck said. "It's amazing. It's not just about us, it's about the community. It's a game-changer for us, allowing us to do training in the winter time or on rain days versus not having any room before."

And that's not all. The modernized firehouse may bring Eyota closer as a community.

"It just brings everybody together," Peck said.

In the future - these new additions to the Fire Department will give people the chance to become firefighters like 6-year-old Aiden Ferguson who was trying on a uniform.

"I just like everything about a firefighter," Ferguson said.

Firefighters also practiced a grain bin rescue at the Open House. Every month trainings will be scheduled with different equipment.