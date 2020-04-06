Protecting your eyes

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

With so many zoom calls, Facetime and Skype sessions, can all these screen time be bad for our eyes?

One Mayo Clinic optometrist says there can be some fatigue that comes in the form of blurred vision, headaches or eye strain. It's important to take breaks from all that screen time.

"Every 20 minutes, you want to look at something that's 20 feet away for about 20 seconds, sometimes it might be helpful to have a little timer on your phone," Dr. Vivien Yip said. "Remind yourself get up, maybe when you're getting a glass of water, to look at something far away."

During those breaks - be deliberate in avoiding looking at any digital screens. It's aso important to eat lots of colorful vegetables to promote good eye health.