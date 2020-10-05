Exploring the idea of a new library

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A new library has been under discussion for at least 5 years.

"Other libraries you know across the US - you see these other spaces that are much more flexible and really flexible is key, whether it's flexible for adding more makerspace or computer lab space," Karen Lemke, the head of Marketing & Community Engagement at the Library said.

Council gave the green light to explore options for a public private partnership to build a new library downtown.

"In every decision that we've made whether it's what to do or what to offer, we really are limited by the space that we do have for our community," Lemke said.

Councilmember Michael Wojcik is all in on a new, larger facility.

"I'm one of the folks that - I believe the Library is always a priority because it's one of the pillars of equity I like to talk about," Wojcik said.

Wojcik's vision for the Library mirrors his vision for the city.

"I want it to be an inspirational building for the community, I want to make sure it's accessible for everybody - both in terms of location and financially accessible, lastly, we really need to focus on the future of the library," Wojcik said.

Next - a consulting team will develop and evaluate partnership ideas for the Library. The team will provide Council with updates by Dec. 15.