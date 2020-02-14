Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

The Evolution of Dating and Relationships

The quest to find love - we've all been there or are on it. But love is elusive. With technology, phones and social media - there are more apps than ever that people can use to find "true love." But can you find love from swiping right?

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 10:27 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:31 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Roses are red. Violets are blue. But is it possible to find your true love too - online? For one couple, it worked successfully. Lisa Speckhard Pasque met her husband, Dan on the app "Coffee Meets Bagel." 

"I just kind of decided I wasn't meeting people in my actual, every day life in grad school or at work or people in the community,"  It was out of desperation," Speckhard Pasque said. 

Dan Fifield met his wife in a unique way - through a round of the game "Farkle" on Facebook. 

"I beat her the first game, we played another one, I beat her that one as well, it's the only game I've ever beat her at in the 8 years I've been married," Fifield said. "I sent her a friend request, the rest is history."

He never expected to meet his wife online - but he believes apps and technology have hurt courtship. 

"I think that there's way too much opportunity to not tell the truth in online dating services, I think there's a lot of opportunity, for "bait and switch," Fifield said. "Tell someone you're something that you're not until they meet you."

But others believe there's legitimacy to finding love online. 

"If you really are I want a relationship from this, you can put up the right filters, use the dating apps more geared toward that," Speckhard Pasque said. 

Regardless of how you find "your person" - everyone agrees - attaining love is worth it. 

"You are the single best part of my life," Dan Pasque said. "And you have been the past four years, I'm sure I would be happy in the world without you but I know I am happier in a completely different way."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -11°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Sean Weather 2/14 2

Image

Finding true love, can it be found by swiping right?

Image

Hairstyle discrimination legislature

Image

Abortion amendment in Iowa

Image

National Donor Day

Image

Sen. Tina Smith on Impeachment Trial

Image

Sean Weather

Image

Mayo Clinic Acceptance Letter Mix-Up

Community Events