Establishing the budget for 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Council established how much the budget will be worth: about 476 million dollars, a 17 percent decrease from last year.

One point of contention between council members was the creation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director position. The Director position was proposed after a report discovered Rochester doesn't have diverse representation in leadership positions.

"We do a lot for diversity and equity, I don't know what this person exactly would do, I don't know what outcomes we would get from this, again, we fund the Diversity Council, we have a lot of Diversity and Inclusion in the Police Department," Councilmember Shaun Palmer said.

Mark Bilderback supports the position.

"I think our internal departments, our internal policies for hiring, for recruitment, are outdated and need to be looked at," Councilmember Mark Bilderback said. "I think a person of this nature could help us move forward in something that's very, very important."

On Dec. 7, there will be a public hearing and final adoption of the budgets and tax levy for next year.