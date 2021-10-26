Funeral for Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda to be held Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa - The funeral for Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda, who died in the line of duty, will be held Wednesday in Waukon.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Waukon High School.

Benda began working for the state patrol in 2016 and was assigned to District 8 in Mason City before recently working out of District 10 in Oelwein.

"He is not only a valuable part of the Department of Public Safety, but he was, more importantly, a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Trooper Benda leaves behind his wife, Holly, and their four young children along with many family, friends, and colleagues," the state patrol said in a press release.

Benda was en route to assist in a call for service involving a wanted suspect when he crashed. He died from his injuries last Wednesday.