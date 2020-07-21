RPS lays out three-year plan to build equity

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The District took feedback from people like students and employees of color to address how to improve equity in the District - making sure every student has the specific tools, resources and support they need to succeed.

At the last School Board meeting - Superintendent Michael Muñoz laid out a rough draft of a three-year plan to build more equity.

Some recommendations he made to the School Board include adding specialists that focus on minority groups, hiring an anti-racist curriculum specialist and adding community liaisons that work with families of color.

"The reason that I respond positively to the three-year plan is it gives administration an opportunity to kind of do some research, look at what other job descriptions are out there in the state and across the nation, see what resonates with our district, see what works for our district," Deborah Seelinger, the Chair of the School Board said.

The School Board Chair mentioned the plan is not yet set in stone. Now - it's up to the District to keep the Board updated on any changes that could happen.