Equity advisory team hopes to change their name

In February of 2016, The Office of Civil Rights determined students of color at Rochester Public Schools were being unfairly disciplined. As a result, the District formed a "Community Focus team." Now -- the team hopes to change their name to better reflect the work they are doing.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:49 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Community Focus Team is hoping to change their name to RPS Racial Equity Advisory Team. The reason is to better reflect their purpose. Some other changes they are hoping to happen is to continue growing student participation, create more of an online presence and improve their community engagement. They are also hoping to be reinstated for the rest of the 2019 and 2020 school year.

One parent and team member says this has been no easy feat.

"I see here an opportunity for us to take the issue of racism and how it manifests itself in our public schools seriously and to move the needle one way at least incrementally," Carl Eric-Gentes said.

The School Board will make the decisions regarding the name change and the team's requests at the next School Board meeting.

